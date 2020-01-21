Rare jackets and bad pants mark this week’s best and worst NBA pregame outfits

Enjoy these relatively chilly next couple of weeks while you can, because it won’t be long before things start to feel hot and tropical again. Until then, feel free to bust out the layers: hoodies, coats, and jackets. It's time to give these rarely used items some mileage.

Take your cues from this week’s best-dressed NBA players, and steer clear from the faux pas of the worst-dressed ones.

FIRE

Lebron James, before Lakers vs. Rockets

That Sacai hoodie with the print down the zipper would have looked great on its own, but with the brown jacket, which pairs perfectly with those socks, James took his layering game to the next level. Then there’s the real statement piece: a man bag to dispel all doubts about man bags, by Louis Vuitton.

Terance Mann, before Clippers vs. Cavaliers

As trends skew more and more towards the tactical and practical, we’re seeing a lot of military-inspired pieces — vests, in particular. Here, Terrence Mann, like LeBron James, takes a nice gray hoodie and throws another layer on top. The colors are simple, the cargo pants jive, and the white sneakers are fresh — what’s not to love?

Russell Westbrook, before Rockets vs. Grizzlies

Russell Westbrook is always keenly aware of what’s going on in menswear, and here, he demonstrates the latest silhouette to take over suiting: thoughtfully loose and a little slouchy. And because this particular suit is a little eccentric with its patterns, Russ toned it down with a solid brown sweater and white Chucks. Advanced.

Devin Booker, before Suns vs. Knicks

We’ll give Dbook a pass for mismatching a Nike hoodie with Converse sneakers, for two reasons: First, Nike owns Converse, so it’s not all that bad. But more importantly, the hoodie itself gives you a pass to do just about anything. It’s from Nike’s most recent collaboration with Supreme, and it’s the sort of statement piece you save a space for in your closet.

Tyson Chandler, before Rockets vs. Grizzlies

Here’s a grown-man fit by Tyson Chandler — navy, brown, and black, with white socks for extra punch. It’s a perfect get-up for cold weather, with all the right shapes and cuts. Check out those pants, which are wide and cropped to suit his height, so he doesn’t look like the jogger-jeaned chicken legs across the league.

FAIL

Danny Green, before Lakers vs. Rockets

Silver pants — silver pants! — are hardly ever a good idea, even when you’re a guy who can shoot the lights out.

Jaren Jackson Jr., before Grizzlies vs. Rockets

The Birdman hand rub won’t save this guy’s family jewels from being suffocated by those pants. Granted, nut-hugging jeans were a thing once upon a time, but this is 2020, and the wide-legged Let ‘Em Breathe movement is well underway.

Chris Paul, before Thunder vs. Raptors

First question: Does T stand for Thunder? Second question: Pink and purple and brown — why? Third question: Has Chris Paul ever kept anything in that tiny brown shin pocket?

James Johnson, before Heat vs. Spurs

Again, silver pants—hardly ever a good idea. There’s way too much going on here, which is a shame, because the mess of it distracts from the Raygun Dunks he’s got on.

Jahlil Okafor, before Pelicans vs. Clippers

Scroll to the last photo in the IG post below:

Many style rules are meant to be broken. But this last slide demonstrates why some rules absolutely must not be broken. Jahlil Okafor fastened the bottom button of his coat — the one button on a coat that must never be fastened.

Let's take a moment to dwell on how it can mess up an outfit. Notice how just one small thing can ruin the proportions of a look, and makes Okafor look like his torso alone is five feet tall. Remember: always fasten the middle button, never the bottom button.