Only 150 pairs of the Air Jordan IV Retro Manila will go on sale

COLLECTORS will have to make a beeline just to get their hands on Air Jordan IV Retro Manila.

Only 150 pairs were made of the iconic shoe, with the release coinciding with the opening of the Jordan Manila store — the first standalone shop of the brand in Southeast Asia — on Thursday, December 3.

"With the Manila colorway, the Air Jordan IV flexes effortlessly with every panel sporting different premium materials made from the best of the best — a nod to how Philippine Basketball has also evolved to be able to compete with the best in the world," goes the official description of this rare edition.

The predominantly green color is a nod to the country's lush tropical islands, while the outsole bears a yellow Jumpman logo. Blue and red accents complete the the colors of the Philippine flag on each shoe.

Pair no. 23 of the Air Jordan IV Retro Manila is proudly displayed at the Jordan Manila store in Bonifacio Global City. Nike Park members will receive an email at 5 p.m. on Monday to get a chance join the raffle to purchase the shoe. If you're confirmed, you'll get notified via email the next day.

See more pictures here:

