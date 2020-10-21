Quiccs sketches out the future of streetwear with his art for Adidas’ new store

ON the walls of the new adidas Neighborhood Store in Greenbelt 5, street artist and graphic designer Quiccs dares you to rep the PH in style.

1 of 5

To decorate the new store, he and his team created a set of characters wearing an edgy vision of streetwear: hoodie chevrons in indigenous patterns, techwear backpacks in rattan textures, the three stars and the sun with a distinctly urban ninja vibe.

“We did want to explore putting in the Filipino culture in streetwear since we haven't had a chance to see that in popular culture,” said Quiccs, whose real name is Juanito Maiquez. “We wanted to design streetwear that had rattan or vinta elements to it.”

Unfortunately, for now, these designs exist for the moment only inside Quiccs’ imagination.

But adidas has recently collaborated with the artist to launch his own line of shirts, the Quiccs Manila Tee, which will drop in adidas later this week.

The shirt come in three designs, all featuring Quiccs’ signature TEQ63 robot:

It’s a dream come true for the 38-year-old artist, who’s owned a sizable collection of adidas Superstars ever since he was a kid. A lot of them have been worn down with his long years in the street art and graffiti scene.

PHOTO: Courtesy of Quiccs

“Some of my old Superstars, I repurpose them as my shoes when I go out to do graffiti and painting,” he said. “A lot of them are really worn and a lot of them have paint on them. So the great thing about Superstars is that it ages really well.”

His first collab with adidas actually revolved around the Superstars. Those dropped early in 2020. He was the first Filipino artist to collaborate with the global brand.

PHOTO: adidas



And now, of course, he’s designed a line of shirts for the Three Stripes as well. They’ll be available on the adidas app and online, but if you want to check them out in real life, you can also head to adidas’ Neighborhood in Greenbelt 5 so you can also admire his cutting-edge art. (Just remember to keep social distancing and follow health protocols.)

The shirts will be released on Friday, October 23.

PHOTO: adidas

PHOTO: adidas

PHOTO: adidas

