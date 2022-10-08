Harden Vol. 5 ‘Manila Heritage’ makes reappearance in Dallas preseason game

RELEASED back in 2021, the Harden Vol. 5 “Manila Heritage” was Filipino graphic artist and illustrator’s Juanito “Quiccs” Maiquez’s take on an NBA superstar’s signature shoe.

While the Harden line has already moved on to its sixth iteration (and a wildly different Harden Vol. 7 already being teased for later this year), the “Manila Heritage” — which was released on Independence Day — is still a historic shoe, with a Filipino designer working on one of the most popular basketball shoe silhouettes in the world.

The pair made an on-court reappearance today, October 8, on the feet of the high-scoring Christian Wood, who delivered 23 points for the Dallas Mavericks in a preseason game against the Orlando Magic.

On Facebook, Quiccs reposted pics and clips of Wood in action.

LOOK: Quiccs turns into a Mavs fan, just for today only

“Go Mavs!” he said, adding a quip: “Today lang!”

The Harden Vol. 5 "Manila Heritage" is still on sale on adidas, with a discounted price of P4,900 from its original P7,000.

While Woods led the way in offense, Dallas eventually fell to Orlando, 110-105.

