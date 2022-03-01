One week after PH launch, Puma’s MB.01 sold out at online store

JUST LAST month, Puma officially expanded its presence in Southeast Asia by launching ph.puma.com.

At the time, Sanjay Roy, general manager of Puma Southeast Asia, said, “With the launch of this site, Puma can finally offer interactive online shopping experiences in SEA too. We are very excited about the launch, and we look forward to introducing more exciting concepts and offerings in the Philippines market.”

Their highlight product at launch was LaMelo Ball’s first signature shoe, the MB.01, which dropped globally at the start of the year.

“MELO HAS LANDED,” said Puma on its Philippine social media pages last February 22. “Cop PUMA MB.01 now.”

Looks like demand is high, and the shoe is living up to the "rare" wordmark printed on its outsole. One week after launch, the MB.01 in fiery orange — with its compelling design and comfortable fit — is now sold out at the online store. It retailed for P8,000.

Puma MB.01, P8,000

The purple and teal MB.01 that Ball wore at his first All-Star Game is also listed as “coming soon” on the site. It will sell for slightly higher, at P8,800.

To celebrate the launch of ph.puma.com, the sports brand commissioned a LaMelo Ball mural at the world-famous Tenement Court in Taguig. It was painted by William Pototoy.

