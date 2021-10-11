Ditch the laces with the Puma Disc Rebirth, out now for P9,270

THE PUMA Disc system blew minds back in 1991. Debuting in the track and field world, it also made its way to the hardcourt with the PUMA Disc Weapon, arguably the first laceless basketball shoe in history.

The little knob let a shoe ditch the laces entirely for a completely innovative lockdown system — which, more than 25 years on, still remains one of a kind. Wires run across the surface of the sneaker, cinched in place by gears hidden inside the disc. With a simple twist of your wrist, the cogs tighten the wires for a secure fit, or loosen them up when you’re ready to slip the shoes off.

This year, PUMA Hoops brought back the Disc in a big way, with a re-release of the OG PUMA Disc Weapon from 1991, as well as the PUMA Double Disc and the PUMA Disc Rebirth. That last one is available now in the Philippines for P9,270.

Continue reading below ↓

Puma Disc Rebirth, P9,270





Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos





Continue reading below ↓

The Disc Rebirth, of course, features the Disc System front and center. For extra lockdown, it also has a full-length strap.

On the midsole is PUMA’s ProFoam midsole, launched last 2019 as a new proprietary foam for the brand’s running and basketball shoes. It’s covered with a rubber outsole that PUMA promises is as grippy as all heck.

PUMA has a Lazada presence, but the Disc Rebirth doesn’t seem to be on it yet. However, it does have 12 branches across the country. A quick call to the Bonifacio High Street branch verified that, yes, they do carry the Disc Rebirth.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.