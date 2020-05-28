PSC, DepEd push to keep PE in school curriculum amid pandemic

THE Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Department of Education are one in campaigning for the retention of physical education in the curriculum of the Philippine education system.

PSC chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez disclosed receiving a positive feedback from DepEd secretary Leonor Briones on his endorsement about the importance of PE in the overall education of the youth and nation building.

In her reply to Ramirez, Briones agreed with the PSC chief’s stand and vowed to help him in his stand to retain PE as part of the school curriculum.

“PE is an important part of our children’s education. It is so important that I believe it should become a core subject,” said Ramirez in a statement Thursday.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian proposed a few weeks ago the temporary removal of PE and Home Economics in the school curriculum and instead, focus on key subjects during this time of the pandemic.

Ramirez made it clear, though, that he’s not livid with the stand taken by Senator Gatchalian.

“We have chosen to let the tide of negative criticism pass, believeing that the comment was done with the best interest of other matters in mind and was not meant to minimize Physical Education,” said the PSC chairman in the letter he submitted to Secretary Briones.

“A sound mind in a sound body. These words hang in big, bold letters in the PSC’s gymnasium, reminding everyone how the two are inevitably intertwined,” said Ramirez in his position paper that was also submitted to DepEd.

“A healthy mind recognizes the benefits of a sound body. A sound body supports and makes possible a sound mind. A reciprocal and complementary process that produces a well-rounded, healthy human being,” added the PSC chief.

“Therein anchored is my belief that Physical Education is important to the holistic education of our children. Its importance is such that I believe it should be a ‘core subject.’