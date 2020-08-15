Join this virtual London cycling race even if you're in PH

PRU Life UK invites everyone to take part in the inaugural virtual version of Prudential RideLondon this weekend to help them keep fit and healthy.

The event will take place on August 15 to 23, Saturday to next Sunday, London time (Manila is seven hours ahead) when the annual cycling festival was due to take place. Professional and recreational cyclists can register now for their chosen event at www.myridelondon.co.uk where they will receive instructions on downloading the My Prudential RideLondon app.

“Circumstances may be tough now, but that does not stop us from advocating cycling as a healthy and sustainable mode of transportation. We are pleased to invite all Filipinos to participate in the virtual Prudential RideLondon, regardless of their cycling expertise level,” says Allan Tumbaga, Pru Life UK SVP and Chief Customer Marketing Officer.

My Prudential RideLondon is free to enter and is for people of all ages and abilities, offering an opportunity to cycle various distances based on the routes in the usual Prudential RideLondon weekend.

Using the My Prudential RideLondon app, cyclists can track their actual ride and virtual position on a choice of four courses: 100 miles, 46 miles, 19 miles, and FreeCycle.

Cyclists can be based anywhere in the country and, if they don’t have a bike, they can join the FreeCycle event, which can be done on anything on self-propelled wheels.

Participants in the 100-mile challenge can follow their own route while simultaneously seeing where they would be on the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 course. From the start at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to the finish on The Mall, every part of the route in London will be shown on the app.

Similarly, the app will enable them to match their ride to the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 19 or Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 46 routes.

Meanwhile, the FreeCycle option allows cyclists to travel any distance from one kilometer and follow their progress on the virtual FreeCycle route that showcases some of London’s most famous landmarks. Those who don’t have a bicycle can use a push scooter, wheelchair, skateboard, trike, balance bike, e-bike or roller skates.

Family and friends can also use the app to follow their cyclist’s progress. Successful participants will receive a digital certificate that shows their completed route and ride time.

Prudential RideLondon first took place in 2013 as a legacy event from the London 2012 Olympics and is sponsored by Pru Life UK’s parent company, Prudential plc. In its first seven years, it has become the world’s greatest festival of cycling, with 100,000 riders taking part. The event has been praised for inspiring hundreds of thousands of people to take up cycling and has raised a total of more than £77 million for thousands of charities.

With its We DO Health spirit, Pru Life UK has sponsored official Philippine delegations to London for four consecutive years, including celebrity ambassadors Gretchen Ho, Kim Atienza, and Zoren Legaspi. As a leading life insurance company, Pru Life UK is committed to encourage healthy living and financial security among Filipinos.

___

