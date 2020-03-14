NCR malls will either shut down or close early as curfew imposed. See list

Today, the Metro Manila Council announced that the entire NCR will be placed under a curfew. All non-essential travel within the metro will be banned from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. They also “requested all local legislative councils of the NCR to issue an ordinance for temporary closure of malls and related establishment[s].”

Ayala Malls has already taken the step of announcing the early closure of its Manila malls starting today (Saturday) at 7 p.m.

Their cinemas will also be completely closed starting tomorrow (Sunday), March 15.

SM will also do the same. "In support of the local government units and the MMDA, SM Supermalls in Metro Manila will be adjusting its mall hours starting March 15, 2020: Monday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m," the company said in a statement posted on its Facebook account.

It continued: "This is in response to the intensified alert to protect the public from the COVID-19 virus."

Starting today, March 14, all Robinsons Malls in the metro will be only open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PHOTO: Robinsons Land Corporation

Meanwhile, Fisher Mall in Quezon City announced that they would shut down their cinemas beginning today.

Commercenter in Alabang, for its part, will be completely suspending operations until further notice.

Also in Alabang, Filinvest City announced that it will limit its mall hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Powerplant Mall in Makati announced that it will close just as the curfew begins at 8 p.m. It assured patrons that its supermarket, The Marketplace, will remain open during regular hours.

Manila will go into lockdown at midnight, March 15, in an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19 cases.

Essential services like “groceries, supermarkets, pharmacies, restaurants with home deliveries and bank services” will remain open during this period.

As of writing, the Philippines has 64 confirmed cases and 8 confirmed deaths. Most cases are confined in Metro Manila hospitals, though reports have begun to trickle in of cases in Batangas and Oriental Mindoro. One death has already been tallied in San Fernando, Pampanga.