EJ Obiena eager to fly the flag after successful knee surgery

THE first thing that came to EJ Obiena's mind after successful knee surgery is his desire to fly the flag for the Philippines once again.

The top Filipino vaulter shared on Wednesday night that he has undergone a recent operation to clean his meniscus and have the screw removed that were placed during ACL reconstruction five years ago.

"Down but not out," the University of Santo Tomas student wrote. "Surgery was successful. They have cleaned the meniscus and have removed the screw on my knee from the ACL reconstruction back in 2017 as the bone graft has fully solidified."

He shared a photo gallery on Instagram, showing his current status, plus the actual screw out of his knee.

Amid his moot dispute against the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association, Obiena bared he's most excited about representing the Filipinos, once again.

He continued: "It shouldn’t affect my recovery and were still on and aiming for 28th of January competition. My most immediate task is to get healthy and get back on track so that I can compete again for the country. Everything else is priority number 2. Time for work to be done!"

He then expressed gratitude to his supporters and to the Philippine Sports Commission Chairman.

"Thank you very much for everyone who helped and supported me to make this surgery possible as early as yesterday. I am also thankful for Chairman Butch Ramirez announcing yesterday that funds for my surgery is available. I may be able to use this money once available to me to reimburse the advances of good samaritans," he said.

He's looking to be ready for the Init Indoor Meeting in Karlsruhe, Germany on January 28.

