Points, hype, kicks: How adiclub works

TODAY, adidas is launching a point-based membership program called adiclub. Integrated into the brand’s app and digital platform, it will replace the long-running 3STRIPES, the brand’s old membership program.

Adiclub features four membership levels that are unlocked by accumulating points. Anyone can sign up for free via the app or at adidas.com.ph, but you’ll need to earn these points to move up the membership tiers.

“Members will be able to unlock more benefits as they progress to different levels,” said JM Guidote, membership manager of adidas Philippines. “Every five pesos spent is equivalent to one point.”

For now, you can earn points by making purchases, or by filling in your profile on the adidas app when you sign up for adiclub. However, “[m]ore ways to earn points will be added, so check back often,” promised the adidas app.

There are currently four membership levels. Level 2 is unlocked at 1,000 points, Level 3 is earned at 4,000 points, and then, finally, once you hit 12,000 points, you’ll hit the membership summit at Level 4.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN





Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The benefits of adiclub

So what do you get when you earn more points?

Guidote explains. “We are highlighting these three rewards. First up is member exclusives — top tier products and experiences for members only.”

Then, there is what Guidote calls “hype access"... that is, “joining raffles for, say, [drops] of Yeezys or Ivy Park, and Pharell Williams. So for level four members, you actually get an increased chance of winning these raffles.”

Continue reading below ↓

Finally, there is exclusive invites to events.

“We will also be working with our global partners and the sports and fashion industries in providing tickets and access to our most loyal members,” he promised.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.