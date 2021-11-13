Get moving before Christmas feasting with this virtual fun run, ride

TIRED of being on hiatus due to the pandemic? Pinoy Trails dirt squad’s flagship race turns 6 and invites you to Pinoy Trails STAR 6!

Let’s end the year with another feel-good run or ride via a virtual event. Nothing spells feel-good like the Christmas Season. Whether you love to run or you love to ride, let’s move and have a healthier end to the year.

Virtual fun run in December

For the run events, we are offering the traditional 3K, 8K, 12K, 21K distances and for the bike events, we are offering 25K and 50K distances. Event Inclusions are fully sublimated limited edition Pinoy Trails STAR 6 singlet and hoodie jacket for just P1,000 from November 3-15, 2021 (Regular) and P1,200 from November 16 to December 5, 2021.

Participants who register before November 15, 2021 will have their inclusions shipped out on December 1 while the rest will have their inclusions shipped out by December 20, 2021.

Basic Info:

Distance: (Single Submission)

Run: 21km/ 12km/ 8km/ 3km

Ride: 25K / 50K

Run Period: December 11-19, 2021

Terrain: Road/ Trail/ Treadmill / Indoor Bike

Registration: 1,000 (Nov 3-15, 2021) 1,200 (Nov 16- Dec 5, 2021)

Registration Link: https://forms.gle/rLX12p2nsNdRoCZZ7

Run/Ride Guidelines

Download a running /tracking app – Garmin Connect, Strava, Coros, Nike, Samsung Health, Huawei health, etc

Run / Ride can be done on either trail or road and distance must be completed on a single run / ride.

Record your run / ride completing your registered distance in a single run (21km, 12km, 8km, 3km) / single ride (25K / 50K)

Take a screenshot of your run / ride details (indicating date of run/ride, distance and time)

Send the screenshot on the link that we will be posting in December.

Upload the screenshot.

Upload a great photo that you want to use for the Finisher E-Certificate.

As this is a pure fun run activity, we won’t be having a podium.

Inclusions of participants who registered before November 15, 2021 will be shipped on December 1, 2021 while the late registrant inclusions will be shipped starting December 20, 2021.

A text message will be sent on the number provided to inform shipment status

Fees and Inclusions

Registration Fee: P1,000 (Nov 3-15, 2021) P1,200 (Nov 16-December 5, 2021)

Inclusion: Virtual Bib, Event Shirt, Event Hoodie Jacket and Virtual Finisher Certificate

Shipping options: (shipping fee is not included)

Cash on Delivery / Cash on Pick-up

Payment Details

Pay registration (Pls indicate name on the screenshot/picture) and shipping if door to door

Acct Name: Jeffrey Santiago

BDO Acct: 301 199 108 (000301199108)

BPI Acct: 3909 406438

Gcash: 09177130614

Paymaya: 09177130614

Registration Form

Fill out form and upload proof of payment:

An email confirmation will be sent within two business days.

If you didn’t receive any, please check the spam folder of your email, or you can contact Jeff Santiago via text message at 09177130614 or email at PTRunevents@gmail.com.

