Calvin Abueva revamps tattoo on his chest

AMONG the many famous 'pintados' in the field of sports is the PBA's 'The Beast,' whose arms and chest are covered with different patterns and designs.

To welcome 2021, after spending the holidays with his sons, Calvin Abueva went to tattoo artist Romel Ignacio (who, judging from his Instagram feed, goes mountain biking with the Phoenix superstar) to have his chest tattoo touched up.

It's been quite a 2020 for Abueva.

Last year, in the recent All-Filipino Cup, Calvin Abueva was reinstated into the league, and was able to step back into the court with Phoenix Super LPG.

The Fuel Masters showcased a gallant semifinals finish before succumbing to TNT KaTropa, with Abueva being one of the team's bubble showstoppers, alongside Matthew Wright.

Then, as 2021 began, he was nominated for the league's Sportsmanship award and Best Player of the Conference honors.

Could this run of good news be the reason for his new tattoo on his right chest that he revealed today?

In a different post, Abueva also shared the actual process of his new body art.

