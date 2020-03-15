These are the exact Philhealth packages that will help cover COVID-19 costs

AS EARLY as February 10, when the first cases of COVID-19 began to appear in the country, Philhealth already announced benefits to cover the full spectrum of those affected by the disease, whether they’re persons under investigation (PUI), confirmed to have the novel coronavirus, or who have been tested but ruled out.

Now, with 140 confirmed cases in the country as of posting, it will be good to review these benefit packages.

Isolation Package

Amount: P14,000

This will cover quarantine for a PUI. This package can be claimed whether you test positive or not.

Referral Package

Amount: P4,000

This will be applicable if you’ve been tested in a lower level facility, and need to be transferred to a higher level one for quarantine. This covers patient management, stabilization, and transit.

In a Facebook post today, March 15, Philhealth clarified, "Ang mga na-diagnose lamang sa ER [emergency room] o OPD [outpatient department] ng mga ospital na na-refer ng tama, nadala sa pamamagitan ng ambulansya, at tinanggap ng referral hospital ang maaaring maka-avail ng Referral Package."

Existing Case Rate Packages

Whatever the outcome of the disease, there's likely an existing Philhealth package for that. Since the novel coronavirus manifests itself in respiratory infection, you may avail of existing case rate packages such as Adult Respiratory Distress Syndrome (P32,000), Pneumonia High Risk (P32,000), Sepsis (P32,000), and Hemodialysis (P2,600 per session).

According to the Philhealth circular, "[these] may be claimed instead of the Isolation Package, based on clinical presentation and management in the course of the ward."

Pneumonia is the widespread infection of the lung, and can lead to acute respiratory distress syndrome. Sepsis is your body’s out-of-control response to widespread infection, while hemodialysis is a treatment used to clean your blood.

In addition, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles also assured the public on March 11 that Philhealth would cover the costs of all COVID-19 testing.

“The last thing we want is for our citizens to worry about medical costs and expenses. Their only concern should be their well-being and the well-being of their families,” he said in a press conference.