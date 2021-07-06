Cop, then build: LEGO version of Adidas Superstar is P5,999

YOU’LL NEVER get to wear these grails, but fans who love both toys and sneakers (and we’re guessing that this is a pretty wide overlap), this new LEGO set deserves space, if not quite on your shoe rack, then on your display shelf.

The LEGO Icons adidas Originals Superstar transforms the classic shoe silhouette into a buildable LEGO set. Made up of a total of 731 pieces, you can assemble the component bricks into a blocky version of the storied kicks. Everything is there, from the trefoil logo on the tongue to the jagged three stripes on the side — all rendered in toy form. It even comes with its own shoebox.

Obviously, you can't wear it. But check out how good it looks in these pics:





It comes with its own display stand and — for the first time in LEGO toy history — a shoelace.

Take note, though, that this isn't a pair. You can only build either a right sneaker, or a left sneaker.

Check out LEGO’s official video showcase of their clever toy:

Where to buy the LEGO Adidas toy

You can buy the LEGO x adidas toy collab online at Bankee Bricks, which is the official distributor for LEGO here in the Philippines. It retails for P5,999. You can also buy it in official LEGO Certified Stores, which you can find in Bonifacio Global City, Alabang Town Center, Trinoma, The 30th, and UP Town Center. Click here for the list and the phone numbers of the store to inquire about availability and sizes.

(Just kidding about the sizes. This is a toy, folks. There’s only one size.)





In addition, if you buy two LEGO adidas Original Superstar toys, you’ll get a mini version of the toy. However, you’ll have to wait a bit to receive this freebie, as shipments will only arrive in the country starting the third week of July.

