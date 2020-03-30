PGH is now officially a COVID-19 referral center

Today, the Philippine General Hospital along Taft, Manila is now a designated COVID-19 referral center.

Admission will be initially limited to patients with moderate to critical symptoms, as well as “mild PUIs (patients under investigation) who are at high risk of deterioration (above 60 years of age and/or with co-morbidities [existing chronic diseases]),” according to a statement of the University of the Philippines, which operates the government hospital.

And just because it’s a COVID-19 referral hospital doesn’t mean that it will exclusively be a COVID-19 hospital.

Dr. Gerardo Legaspi, director of PGH, emphasized in a March 23 press briefing with the Department of Health that essential services like the emergency room and the Cancer Institute will still be open.

The PGH accepted the DOH challenge to become a COVID-19 referral center last Monday. They had a grueling one week timeline to retrofit the hospital for the needs of patients with SARS-CoV-2.

To complete the massive project, construction firm D.M. Consunji Inc. prefabricated walls, stairs, and exhaust frames off-site, before building them on the two wards that would become the hospital’s designated COVID-19 facility.

The COVID-19 facility — which will be separate from the hospital’s around 400 other non-coronavirus patients — will have at least 130 beds, as well as negative pressure rooms that will suck in contaminated air.

It took five days to complete the facility, DMCI said in a statement released Saturday, March 28.

The two other COVID-19 referral facilities in the NCR are the Dr. Jose M. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Caloocan City and the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City.