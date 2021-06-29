As PG13 scores 41 points, PG 4 is 50% off at Sports Central

PAUL George just scored 41 points to keep the gritty Los Angeles Clippers alive against the Phoenix Suns.

In the third quarter alone, George threw up 20 points, and wrapped up the game with 13 rebounds, six assists, and 50 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

To celebrate the awakening of Playoff P, Sports Central just announced a new "Deal of the Day": The Nike PG 4 at 50 percent off. From the original price of P5,795, Paul George's signature shoe is now down to P2,897.50.

“Cheers to Playoff P!” said Sports Central in a Facebook post. “Cop now by calling our stores directly. Limited sizes available.”

It is available at SM Makati, SM North Towers, and SM Megamall. The brand gave phone numbers of the three branches in this Facebook post, and encouraged fans to message them to inquire.

In the official Nike store, the PG 4, which was initially released early in 2020, is already at 39 percent off, down to just P4,059.

The PG 4 has a few key design features that sets it apart from Nike’s hoops line, like a double-lock system, where the laces are hidden under a mesh layer that’s secured under by a zipper. The mesh layer extends down the medial side of the shoe, exposing the tech features underneath.

