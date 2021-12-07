Paul Lee, daughter Tokyo twinning in bright yellow Air Jordan 4s

IT’S BEEN hard for kids all throughout the pandemic, as COVID-19 rules have restricted minors from many places since the lockdowns began a year ago. In Metro Manila, for example, it was only when the metro shifted to Alert Level 2 that children below 12 years old were finally allowed to go to malls.

Paul Lee on a father-daughter bonding date

Paul Lee recently took daughter Tokyo out on a father-daughter bonding date. Posting about it on Instagram, he wrote a very sweet message:

“Alam ko dadating ang araw na hindi na kita mailalabas or made-date, kaya habang pwede pa susulitin na natin.”

The Magnolia guard added, “Mahal na mahal kita anak”, complete with kissing emoji.

On IG, wife Rubie replied, “Love you both[,] inggit ako.”

Tokyo is only three years old.

Both father and daughter were twinning in a Nike Air Jordan 4 rerelease, the ‘Lightning’, with its can’t miss bright yellow upper and cement gray accents. First dropped way back in 2006, the ‘Lightning’ got a new lease in life this year.

In addition, Lee was also rocking a streetwear staple, a very comfy Cactus Plant hoodie with the words “ye must be Born again.”

