Paul Lee’s swabe accessories: Air Jordan 1 ‘Gold Toe’, Mary Grace takeout

IF YOU want to look good while running errands — like picking up a takeout box from Mary Grace Cafe — take some style lessons from Paul Lee.

The Hotshots star stepped out for a food run in head-to-toe Nikes, from shirts all the way down to his shoes. (His cap was turned around, but we assume it’s from the Swoosh as well.)

His most sizzling flex, however, was the pair of Air Jordan 1 ‘Gold Toe’ Lows on his feet. The day was so hot that you can see the shine off the glossy black midguards, but those shoes were definitely even hotter.

AJ1s seem to be one of Lee’s favorite going-out shoes. Two recent OOTDs on his IG show a purple-and-gold Nike SB x AJ1, and the recently released AJ 1 High ‘University Blue.’

Still, we’re curious. What does Paul Lee order from Mary Grace: cheese rolls or ensaymada?