Style MVP: Paul Lee reps Pinoy streetwear brands as he shops for coffee

LOOKS like Paul Lee is full steam ahead in his quarantine hobby of coffee brewing.

If you remember, he even brought an entire kit for the All-Filipino cup, and made a few cups of joe — a la Jimmy Butler — for players inside the Clark bubble.

Apparently, his love for coffee is still going strong, as seen in his latest IG post, where he’s checking out some brand new tumblers for his collection.

“This is what coffee lover looks like,” he wrote. “always looking for a new one.”

While shopping, he also repped some Pinoy streetwear brands.

His shirt is by Don’t Blame the Kids Apparel Co., a passion project started by brothers Vince and Emil Javier back in 2012. Their brand name lies up with their message: “Don’t blame the kids for following their passions and being true to themselves,” according to a writeup in Manila Standard.

DBTK is also the only local streetwear brand that made it in Mega Man’s best local apparel brand list for two years in a row.

This particular shirt dropped in October of last year, and retailed for P850.

Meanwhile, his shorts are from Know the Culture PH, a Cebu-based streetwear brand. It’s the green KTC Monogram mesh shorts, which retails for P999.

Of course, Paul Lee’s fit wouldn’t be complete without a snazzy pair of Nikes. In this pic, he’s wearing the Union X Air Jordan 4 Retro "Off Noir". It was a pair that he snapped up during the opening of Jordan Store Manila.