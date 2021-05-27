Paul Lee on PG 5 ‘Clippers’ colorway: ‘Bagay sa uniform’

A NIKE care package — more of a shipment, actually — recently arrived at Paul Lee’s home, and so of course he got to work with an unboxing video.

In a vlog uploaded yesterday, May 26, Paul unboxed more than a dozen shoes, all from Nike and Air Jordan’s most recent drops. These include the Kobe 6 Protro “Del Sol”, the Air Jordan 11 “Legend Blue”, the Air Jordan 1 “Shadow 2.0”, the Zion 1 “ZNA”, the Kyrie 7 “Pale Ivory”, and much much more.

One of his loudest “Ooooh!”s, though, came when he unboxed the blue and red PG 5 “Clippers”.

“Bagay sa uniform namin,” he said. “Ganda ng colorway nito. Astig.”

He spent some time turning the shoe over and even smelling the inside to get that fresh new sneaker smell. Lee said that he had a soft spot for Nike's PG 5. "Isa sa mga favorite sapatos ko ngayon."

The “Clippers” colorway of Paul George’s fifth signature shoe was released last April in the United States. The pair retails for P5,895 on the Nike website. Its namesake team is currently 0 for 2 against the Mavs in their first-round playoffs series.

The Magnolia Hotshots are gearing up for the PBA's return at the Lyceum International Maritime Academy Gym in Batangas City. Last Thursday, the team released photos of the full team in practice, including Lee as well as new Hotshots Calvin Abueva and Jerrick Ahanmisi.

