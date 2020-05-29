The dopest Jordans from Paul Lee's lockdown shoe game

Throughout the lockdown, Paul Lee has stayed committed to his shoe game.

The Magnolia Hotshots guard consistently laced up a different pair of shoes throughout the lockdown, posting various shots on his Instagram account, only taking a break to post photos of his family, or a public service announcement from parent company San Miguel Corp., or his shaving routine.

On Day 16 (by his count) of the enhanced community quarantine, he began his series of shoe posts. By our count, he's uploaded over 50 photos of his extensive sneaker collection.

Now that enhanced community quarantine is about to be lifted, we decided to celebrate his dedication by highlighting the AJs he showed off from his collection. Lee has rocked Nikes since day one, but it's his limited Air Jordan rotation that makes him one of, if not the biggest sneakerheads in the PBA. He even "saved" the "Bred" 1s for the last two episodes of the sports documentary about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Imagine still nursing hangover from The Last Dance and you come across Paul Lee's Instagram account.

In one of his posts, Lee wrote, "Hindi ko namamalayan na pang-third week ko na pala itong ginagawa. Hindi ko alam kung kailan ito matatapos, pero promise mukhang ready ang mahiwagang kwarto na magbigay pa ng maraming sapatos."

Shoe junkies on Paul's wall, which one is the rarest of them all?

Air Jordan 14 'Last Shot'

Air Jordan 13 'Cherry'

Air Jordan 11 Low 'Cherry'

Air Jordan 12

Air Jordan 1 High 'Panda'

Air Jordan 12 'Red Suede'

Air Jordan 13 Reverse 'He Got Game'

Air Jordan 1 'Black Toe'

Air Jordan 4 'Fiba'

Air Jordan 3 'True Blue'

Air Jordan 11 'Space Jam'

Air Jordan 1 'Bred'