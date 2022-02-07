LOOK: Paul George debuts on-feet look at the PG6

AN UNCERTAIN season awaits for Paul George, currently sidelined due to a torn elbow ligament. In one practice last weekend, he could only shoot with his left hand. But his signature shoe drop will still keep trucking on.

Today, Paul George posted a photo of himself wearing the PG6’s ‘White/Black/Bright Crimson’ colorway. “Keep rising,” he wrote in his caption, echoing Nike Basketball’s own tagline for the shoe.

Continue reading below ↓

Paul George’s sixth signature sneaker still rocks the low profile, and will feature a React Foam midsole papered over with a translucent rubber overlay. The design leans hard on curves, with no harsh angles save for his logo embedded onto the bottoms. The uppers play with textural contrast, with a white mesh base and a reverse stitched Swoosh. Paul George’s signature graces the tongue tab in a final touch.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Nike PG6, PH price TBA

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Initially rumored to drop last month, Nike has announced an official release date: February 9 in select territories.

We will update this post with a Philippine price and release date as soon as it’s announced.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.