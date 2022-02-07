Sneaker Spotting

LOOK: Paul George debuts on-feet look at the PG6

by Lio Mangubat
5 hours ago
Nike PG6
PHOTO: (From Left) Nike, Paul George/Instagram

AN UNCERTAIN season awaits for Paul George, currently sidelined due to a torn elbow ligament. In one practice last weekend, he could only shoot with his left hand. But his signature shoe drop will still keep trucking on.

Today, Paul George posted a photo of himself wearing the PG6’s ‘White/Black/Bright Crimson’ colorway. “Keep rising,” he wrote in his caption, echoing Nike Basketball’s own tagline for the shoe.

Paul George’s sixth signature sneaker still rocks the low profile, and will feature a React Foam midsole papered over with a translucent rubber overlay. The design leans hard on curves, with no harsh angles save for his logo embedded onto the bottoms. The uppers play with textural contrast, with a white mesh base and a reverse stitched Swoosh. Paul George’s signature graces the tongue tab in a final touch.

    Nike PG6, PH price TBA

    Nike PG6

    Nike PG6

    Nike PG6

    Nike PG6

    Initially rumored to drop last month, Nike has announced an official release date: February 9 in select territories.

    We will update this post with a Philippine price and release date as soon as it’s announced.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
