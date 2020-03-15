Pacquiao looks to knock out virus with Senate bill vs spitting

BOXING hero Manny Pacquiao wants to help knock out this coronavirus (COVID-19) disease that has brought doom and gloom around the world.

So in his capacity as senator of the Philippines, the world's only eight-division boxing champion has filed a bill that seeks to discourage spitting in public with penalties that go as stiff as P50,000 (around US$1,000).

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Under Senate Bill No. 1406 or the proposed "Anti-Spitting Act of 2020" filed by Pacquiao on March 9, any individual caught spitting or "intentionally" expelling "saliva, phlegm, or mucus" in public would be fined between P5,000 and P50,000.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Considering the gravity of the situation, there is an urgent need to institute a concrete preventive measure to stop the spread of the disease that has become a global health emergency," Pacquiao said.

"This shall not only prevent the spread of the coronavirus and [but also] other contagious and airborne diseases," he aded.

Scientists say the dreaded virus, which has infected thousands around the world and forced nations big and small to enforce lockdowns and quarantine, is most commonly spread through drops or fluids from infected patients.

Under the proposed bill, first-time offenders will be fined P5,000. A third offense will mean a P50,000 fine or imprisonment of up to six months.