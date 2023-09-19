Original Penguin launches golf line with Par-Tee contest at Rockwell

WITH the golf industry continuing to be a constantly evolving space, Original Penguin shifted its focus to golf apparel with an eye on backing tournaments in all levels in the future.

“We plan on promoting the golf line through special retail setups and partnerships with golfers and tournaments down the line,” said Original Penguin CEO Chery Lee when asked about the top clothing line's involvement in the sport during its launch via a fun 9-hole match dubbed Par-Tee golf event at Power Plant Mall’s North Court at Rockwell Center in Makati on Monday.

Mini-golf set-up

"Although nothing has been set yet, we have been receiving positive feedback from our patrons and new customers discovering golf. We are excited to see how the golf collection and the sport grow in the Philippines."

The mini-golf setup featured nine personality tandems with each pair going head-to-head in various putting obstacles.

Celebrity Sam Godinez-Valenciano and brother Mikel Godinez topped the event and won P20,000 worth of Original Penguin products plus trophy. Sports anchor Andrei Felix and sports reporter Pauline Verzosa placed second while the duos of director Robbie Dinglasan and RJ Maclang, and content creators Sofia Jahrling and Jeanette Ong tied for third.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Others who took part in the packed gathering were College of Saint Benilde head coach Charles Tiu and wife Sari; news anchor Rizza Diaz and cager Nick Demusis; sportscaster Patricia Bermudez-Hizon and her son, Paul Hizon; celebrities Benjamin Alves and Chelsea Robato; and content creator Stevie Eigenmann and model Gita Gumabao.

While Lee said that Original Penguin collections focus on sports such as golf, tennis and pickleball, they are already planning to have an Original Penguin sports store in the near future.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“The sports store will just carry golf, tennis and pickleball. But that is going to happen one or two years from now,” said Lee.

For more than six decades, Original Penguin Golf by Munsingwear, a division of Perry Ellis International, has been a guiding force for golf masters, leisure enthusiasts and sports aficionados, instilling the spirit of being in the zone and primed for the greens through its latest golf collection.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph