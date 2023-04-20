Learn about trail running in this camp

ARE you ready for your next trail mission?
After a visually enticing On A Trail Mission at Mount Bidawan and Mount 360, the dirt squad returns with another edition on May 7 at Timberland Heights in San Mateo, Rizal.
Timberland Heights has been home to several Trail Academies and Races. It boasts of a scenic mix of forested and open trails including the panoramic Table Top, which boast of both views of the cityscape and the Sierra Madre Mountain Range.
On A Trail Mission 3 x Timberland Heights is powered by On Philippines and presented by Pinoy Trails and Trail Academy.
The Trail Running Camp merges a trail lecture session and a mini trail run event with a pace group as follows: (Walkers, Moderate, Fast) and situation pit stop talks during the trail run. With the paced groups, participants can go at a pace they are comfortable with and friendly to all fitness levels including beginners and its for FREE.
Thinking on joining? Pre-register via https://bit.ly/OATMIII. There are limited slots for this mission and those slots go to the first 100 registrants. Please wait for your confirmation email before proceeding to the event.
On A Trail Mission 3 details
Date: May 7, 2023
Time: 6:00 am
Venue: Timberland Heights
Registration Link: https://bit.ly/OATMIII
Participants: Limited to 100 slots only
Event Fee: FREE
Estimated Distance:
Fast / Moderate Group: 10K
Walkers: 8K
Things to Bring:
Trail Shoes
Water Bottle
Rain Jacket
Mini First Aid Kit
Trail Food
Extra Clothes
Extra Cash
Duration of event: 4-5 hours
Event Page: On A Trail Mission 3