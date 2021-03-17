On 3-16, LeBron, Dame pay tribute to Stone Cold Steve Austin

Style

MARCH 16 is unofficially Stone Cold Steve Austin day, as the date echoes the WWE legend’s famous “Austin 3:16 says I just whipped your ass!” quote.

It was a line that helped launch the Texas Rattlesnake’s wrestling career (and line of iconic Attitude Era merch) into the stratosphere.

On 3-16 (US time), both LeBron James and Damian Lillard wore Stone Cold (or at least, Stone Cold-inspired) tees on the tunnel walk, right before their games against the Timberwolves and the Pelicans, respectively.

LeBron, of course, gave his own twist on Austin’s line. “Happy 3:16 folks!” he said in an Instagram post, showing off his "LeBron 3:16" tee.

Damian Lillard went the extra mile by actually donning a Stone Cold mask.

“Can I get a hell yeah?” the Portland star asked, tagging Austin in his IG post.

Meanwhile, even the Miami Heat socmed team got in on the fun.

