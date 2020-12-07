Curry Flow 8 will drop on December 12 for P7,995

ADD this to your 12/12 shopping list?

Athletes Pro, the official Philippine distributor for Under Armour, has confirmed with SPIN Life the local price and release date of Steph Curry's latest signature shoe.

It will drop online at UA.com on December 12 for P7,995.

If you want to know more about the shoe, this article talks about the science behind the shoe's "no-squeak" design.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Check out the shoe pictures below:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

This is the first signature shoe to be released under the Curry Brand, Under Armour's new line that will build an entire line of apparel and kicks under the aegis of the two-time MVP.

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.