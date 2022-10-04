NMD_V3 out now in multiple colorways for P8,000

FIRST LAUNCHED in 2015, one of adidas’ most popular sneaker lines has gotten a refresh.

The NMD_V3 offers “an updated take”, according to the sports brand. This includes a more subtle rendition of the NMD’s signature midsole tabs. If the original NMD and the V2 proudly flaunted those huge blocks on the side of the shoe, the V3s blend them a little more into the midsole, with a soft pop of color that, in many colorways, looks like the glow of a neon light.

Speaking of colorways... There are so many colorways.

The NMD_V3 comes in two price points. The basic colorways go for P8,000 (adidas). Here are some of the selections.

Adidas NMD_V3, P8,000

Then there’s the slightly more expensive P8,500 colorways (adidas).

Adidas NMD_V3, P8,500

In the Philippines, adidas launched the NMD_V3s with a song called “Create New Paths” by Kritiko and Denise Julia, with production by Chris “Moophs” Loipez.

“Partnering with these local artists to produce an original song specially for this launch is a first for the brand, and we couldn’t have chosen better Creators to represent NMD,” said Jen Dacasin, adidas Philippines’[ brand activation manager.

“Just like the song inspires to ‘create new paths’, Denise Julia, Kritiko, and Moophs are all rebellious explorers who’ve forged their way to make names for themselves through their creativity and artistry.”

