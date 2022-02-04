Pharrell and Adidas’ new collab, the NMD Hu 'Running Dog', costs P13,000

PHARELL Williams, Billionaire Boys Club, and adidas are teaming up once again for a new take on the NMD Hu.

This time, they’re dropping the “Running Dog” colorway, which has the colorway’s namesake stitched on top of the pair’s khaki uppers. To get the full effect of the graphic, you’ll need to stick both your feet together, as the left and right pair have different stitching.

Meanwhile, speckled black-and-white laces run across the sneaker’s collar into the plastic netting on the side — an innovative lacing system that’s been a signature NMD Hu trademark ever since the musician’s Billionaire Boys Club brand and adidas released it back in 2015. (Blue laces are also included inside the box.)

And true to NMD’s heritage, the shoe has a full-length Boost midsole and the line’s familiar bumpers running across the line of the midsole.

Adidas NMD Hu "Running Dog", P13,000

The shoe is out now in the adidas online store, as well as the adidas Brand Center in Glorietta, Makati, and the Commonwealth boutique. It retails for P13,000.

