Will this P9,295 Nike running shoe be your answer to injury prevention?

AMONG the radical new tech that Nike packs in its most high-end running shoes is ZoomX — a new foam developed by the Swoosh that is “lighter, softer, and more responsive than any other foam,” said the brand. ZoomX soles promise an 85 percent energy return, “the greatest of any Nike foam.”

ZoomX, for example, is present in the Vaporflys, a running shoe line which consists of the Zoom Vaporfly 4% and the Zoom Vaporfly Next%. You may have heard of these shoes. They narrowly escaped a ban by World Athletics (the governing body for the sport), as some critics thought those who wear the shoes got too much of a speed advantage compared to athletes who don’t.

While you may not have the cash to nab a pair of the P12,145 Vaporfly Next% (in any case, they’re sold out in Nike’s online store), Nike is dropping a new running shoe with ZoomX tech on February 11.

The Nike ZoomX Invincible Run is a new performance silhouette that includes more foam in its midsole than Nike’s other popular running shoe platform, the Infinity React.

In addition to its ZoomX sole, the shoe’s “rocker geometry and the wider nets in the forefoot” give you a more stable run, which makes the Invincible “ideal for higher mileage runs.”

Press materials sent to us by Nike emphasize that this shoe was designed to help reach the brand’s goal of reducing running injuries.

Another running shoe, the Nike React Infinity Run 2, also dropped last January 14. While it doesn’t have a ZoomX sole, it does have a cheaper price tag at P8,295, with iterative tweaks to the popular running shoe silhouette.

