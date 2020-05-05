Nike donates 32,500 pairs of Air Zoom Pulse to healthcare frontliners

Nike has announced that it is teaming up with several organizations to pledge 140,000 units of footwear, apparel, and equipment for healthcare workers on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

"The effort is led by messages of gratitude to healthcare professionals," said the company, which donated a total of 32,500 pairs of the Nike Air Zoom Pulse to hospitals in the US and Europe. "From one athlete to another, Nike athletes recognize the physical and mental resilience of healthcare athletes."

Covered cities include Chicago, Los Angeles, Memphis, New York City, Barcelona, Berlin, London, Milan, Paris, and Belgium.

The Nike Air Zoom Pulse, introduced November last year, was tailor-made for the healthcare sector: "Fit, cushioning and traction systems work together to secure the foot in hospital conditions — and all solutions were finalized in tandem with considerations from medical workers at Oregon Health & Science University and Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, Oregon."

Nonprofit Good360 has long been helping the brand with donation distribution, this time delivering 5,000 pairs of compression soccer socks; 1,100 Nike Sportswear kits (drawstring bag, water bottle, hat or headband, and socks); another 4,000 pairs of shoes; and 3,500 pieces of sweat-wicking Dri-FIT apparel.

The statement continued, "Our Nike family has come together to serve our communities and support our COVID-19 response efforts in communities around the world... Teams across Nike also came together to create and donate full-face shields and powered, air-purifying respirator (PAPR) lenses to help protect healthcare workers against the coronavirus."

