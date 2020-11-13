For first time ever, Jordan Brand will release ‘Back to the Future’-style self-lacing shoe

JORDAN Brand is getting its first-ever laceless shoe this December.

Nike is dropping a new variant of the AJ 11s called the Air Jordan 11 Adapt. As the name says, it will rock the Swoosh brand’s Adapt technology — the product of a long line of tech that started out when Tinker Hatfield designed a pair of stunt self-lacing Nikes for the 1989 movie Back to the Future II.

The “power laces” in those movie shoes were fake, but it inspired a constant stream of innovation that led to 2016’s HyperAdapt 1.0, Nike’s first automatic self-lacers.

It turns out that Hatfield had wanted self-lacing tech in the Air Jordan 11s back when the platform was first released in 1996.

“By folding in the best of Nike technology, we’ve delivered on Tinker’s original vision of the Air Jordan 11, while simultaneously offering wearers the most personalized Jumpman shoes to date,” Jordan Brand VP and chief design officer Martin Lotti said in a statement.

The Air Jordan 11 Adapt features a predominantly white upper, with infrared accents (especially on the Jumpman logo) and a translucent outsole.

You can control the auto laces through a phone app.

The Air Jordan 11 Adapt will drop on December 30 for $500, or around P24,200.

Other kicks with the Adapt self-lacing technology include the basketball sneaker Nike Adapt BB 2.0 and the running shoe Nike Adapt Auto Max.

