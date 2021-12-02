Nike Venturer face mask now available in wide release for P2,095

RIGHT IN time for the holiday season, Nike’s first performance face mask, the Venturer, is now available across multiple Nike stores.

It was initially released in the Philippines on October 30, but was only available as a members-exclusive item in Nike Fort. Before its global reveal on July 30, it was first spotted in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, worn by Team USA athletes.

With a lightweight mesh sculpted into a structured form, this face cover was designed by the Swoosh for optimum breathability. In addition, a moldable nose wire and adjustable straps allow for a very personalized fit. A nose cushion and chin insert also helps secure the mask to your face, even under the most strenuous exercise.

Nike Venturer Mask, P2,095

To top it all off, the Venturer Mask comes with its own carrying case to protect it from losing its shape.

As per usual with performance masks, it is not rated as a medical face mask and is not intended to be used as personal protective equipment.

It only comes in one color, black, and four sizes: XS, S, M, and L. According to Nike Park Access, it is available at Nike Fort, Glorietta 3, SM North Edsa, Ermita, U.P. Town Center, ATC, Ayala Bay, and Ayala Cebu.

You can also buy the Venturer Face Mask in Nike’s online store. However, as of posting, M and L sizes are already sold out.

