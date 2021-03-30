‘Satan Shoes’? Nike’s not having any of it, slaps MSCHF with lawsuit

IN COLLABORATION with Lil Nas X (whose new music video is courting not a few controversies of its own), art and design collective MSCHF released the so-called “Satan Shoes” — and got the ire of the Swoosh.

These devilish pair of customs are modified Air Max 97s with a drop of human blood mixed with dye inside the Air Max bubble. To complete the satanic embellishments, it’s got 666 branding and a pentagram-shaped hangtag. It also has ‘Luke 10:18’ emblazoned on the forefoot — a Bible verse that reads, “ "He replied, 'I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven.'"





Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Safe to say, you should not wear these shoes to church.

The Satan Shoes are a sequel of sorts to MSCHF’s “Jesus Shoe”, another Air Max 97 released two years ago which had a crucifix hangtag and a drop of water from the River Jordan inside the Air Max sole.

Nike let that one pass, but now, isn’t letting MSCHF getting away with its Satan Sneakers.

MSCHF released 666 “Satan Shoes” on Monday morning (US time), which promptly sold out — and prompted a wave of protests against Nike by customers who mistakenly thought it was an official Swoosh product.

Nike quickly released a statement, saying: “We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF. Nike did not design or release these shoes, and we do not endorse them.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The multinational sports brand did not end with a strong statement. Later that day, it filed a lawsuit against MSCHF.

Continue reading below ↓

It said in a statement: “Nike filed a trademark infringement and dilution complaint against MSCHF today related to the Satan Shoes. We don’t have any further details to share on pending legal matters. However, we can tell you we do not have a relationship with Lil Nas X or MSCHF. The Satan Shoes were produced without Nike’s approval or authorization, and Nike is in no way connected with this project.”

In an interview with Complex prior to the release of the shoe, the founder of MSCHF shrugged off legal threats.

“I feel like, no matter what drop it is, it’s hilarious that we always get the same question about legality,” co-founder Daniel Greenberg said. “Every outlet always asks, ‘How have you guys not been sued into oblivion yet?’ We haven’t, obviously. We’re still here.”

Let’s see how MSCHF will deal with the threat now that it’s serving up the papers and knocking on their door.