Cop these clean Nike SB Dunk Highs for P6,195

ALSO KNOWN as the “San Francisco Giants” colorway, these pair of "Coconut Milk and Black" Nike SBs pay tribute to the West Coast baseball team, as well as the overall baseball experience… right down to the piece of gum stuck in your sole from walking down the stands.

The colorway is a nod to the club uniform, while a baseball glove and a kayak insignias are printed behind the tongue. (The kayak is a hat-tip to fans boating in the San Francisco Bay outside Oracle Park, hoping to snag a wayward ball.)

Even if you’re no Giants fan, you’ll surely experience the clean, classic colorway of this high-cut pair of sneakers. The pink “gum” on the right outsole gives a little pop of irreverence, while the creamy mesh and suede uppers make this a stone-cold classic that will pair well with every fit in your arsenal.

Check out these pictures.

Nike SB Dunk High "San Francisco Giants", P6,195

The Nike SB Dunk High "San Francisco Giants" is out now for P6,195 (Commonwealth.ftgg, also available in all their branches).

