Sole Republiq opens preorders for P18,000 Nike SB Dunk High Gundam

THE NIKE SB Dunks have never shied away from eye-catching collaborations, from its early Supreme remixes to the wild (and much sought-after) Ben & Jerry ‘Chunky Dunky’.

The new Nike SB Dunk High Gundam looks to continue the tradition, with sci-fi details inspired by the gigantic mechs of the fifteen-year-old novel that was turned into an animated series in 2010. The white color and red accents (not to mention the logo on the heel) take its cues from the RX-0 Unicorn Gundam. Even the Swoosh logo has been rejigged to look like the Unicorn’s V-Fin.

Check out pics of the shoe, and the Gundam that inspired it, below.

Nike SB Dunk High Gundam 'Unicorn', $110 SRP

Sneaker store Sole Republiq, based in Uptown Bonifacio in Taguig, is offering preorders for the pair. The store will retail the shoes for P18,000 (though it warns that prices are change without prior notice). Size 7, 7.5, 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5, 10, 10.5 are available.

According to Nike, the colorway will drop on October 12 via the SNKRS app. It will retail for $110, or around P5,600.

