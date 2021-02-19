Nike’s Air Max line blows up with three new silhouettes

THE iconic Air Max line is bringing some brand new sneakers into its fold for its Spring 2021 collection.

Two of them, the Air Max 2090 EOI and the VaporMax Evo, explicitly pay homage to their predecessors.

In fact, the EOI initials stand for “Evolution of Icons”, and this shoe lives up to its moniker by taking design elements from famous Air Maxes of the past. That ridged, molded TPU on the heel, for example, is straight up Air Max 2090, but mixed with a high side panel (complete with plastic insert) set flush against a Swoosh that recalls the Air Max 90.

The VaporMax Evo, meanwhile, true to its "evolution" name, is a bolder progression of the VaporMax silhouette, with subtle details swiped from the Air Maxes 90, 93, 96, Air Max Plus, Tuned 99, Solas and 180.

For the women, the Air Max Viva takes the same philosophy, but applies it across the extensive range of women-specific Air Maxes. Leather and nubuck detailing add texture to the silhouette, while two laces add a contrasting, outdoors vibe.

The three silhouettes will release all throughout this season. The Air Max 2090 EOI is P8,295; the VaporMax Evo is P10,545; and the Air Max Viva is P7,345. No specific Philippine release dates were announced by Nike, though the Air Max EOI up for grabs now at the Nike PH store.

