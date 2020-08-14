Sneaker Spotting

Nike reveals more Kobe sneakers, limited edition jersey for Mamba Week

by Kate Reyes
15 hours ago
PHOTO: Nike.com

IN celebration of both Kobe Bryant’s birthday (August 23) and Kobe Day (August 24) next week, Nike unveiled three colorways of Kobe V Protros, reworked releases of the Lakers superstar's signature line.

But the drops just won't stop. Te global athletic brand showcased two more designs, as well as a limited-edition jersey.

If you're keeping count, that's a grand total five brand new Kobe V Protos to salivate over. That's not counting the hot new Undefeated two-pack collaboration.

Here's a look at the shoes you didn't see yesterday, as well as a for-the-ladies edition of the EYBL released yesterday and the limited edition jersey.

5X CHAMP


This pair speaks Mamba Mentality like no other. The Kobe V Protro '5x Champ' reinterprets the championship-themed jackets gifted to Kobe after his second and third titles, but as a purple, black, and gold pair of kicks. It also has insoles printed with five-star graphics.

Release: August 24

GIRLS EYBL


A collection in support of the Mamba and the Mambacita is, of course, a pair for the ladies. This pair has drawn inspiration from mythological Greek character Medusa, featuring a dark olive green upper and rose gold accents.

Release: August 29

UNDEFEATED 'WHAT IF' PACK


A collab with the streetwear store, this two-pack looks back to Kobe's beginnings in 1996 NBA Draft where 12 teams passed up on the young rookie. Choose from two styles: The more colorful pair is deck in colors from all the teams that passed Kobe up, while the white pair recalls the colors of the Charlotte Hornets — the team that traded him away to the Lakers.

Release: August 27

LAKERS CITY EDITION JERSEY 'BLACK MAMBA'


We’ve all seen him wear his yellow and purple jersey. But all-black? That's rare. This new jersey heralds the return of the 2017 Nike Lore Series uniform, and is personally co-designed by Kobe himself. It features a faux-snakeskin print with his retired numbers 8 and 24.

Release: August 24

PHOTO: Nike.com

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
