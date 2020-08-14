Nike reveals more Kobe sneakers, limited edition jersey for Mamba Week

IN celebration of both Kobe Bryant’s birthday (August 23) and Kobe Day (August 24) next week, Nike unveiled three colorways of Kobe V Protros, reworked releases of the Lakers superstar's signature line.

But the drops just won't stop. Te global athletic brand showcased two more designs, as well as a limited-edition jersey.

If you're keeping count, that's a grand total five brand new Kobe V Protos to salivate over. That's not counting the hot new Undefeated two-pack collaboration.

Here's a look at the shoes you didn't see yesterday, as well as a for-the-ladies edition of the EYBL released yesterday and the limited edition jersey.

5X CHAMP

This pair speaks Mamba Mentality like no other. The Kobe V Protro '5x Champ' reinterprets the championship-themed jackets gifted to Kobe after his second and third titles, but as a purple, black, and gold pair of kicks. It also has insoles printed with five-star graphics.

Release: August 24

GIRLS EYBL

A collection in support of the Mamba and the Mambacita is, of course, a pair for the ladies. This pair has drawn inspiration from mythological Greek character Medusa, featuring a dark olive green upper and rose gold accents.

Release: August 29

UNDEFEATED 'WHAT IF' PACK

A collab with the streetwear store, this two-pack looks back to Kobe's beginnings in 1996 NBA Draft where 12 teams passed up on the young rookie. Choose from two styles: The more colorful pair is deck in colors from all the teams that passed Kobe up, while the white pair recalls the colors of the Charlotte Hornets — the team that traded him away to the Lakers.

Release: August 27

LAKERS CITY EDITION JERSEY 'BLACK MAMBA'

We’ve all seen him wear his yellow and purple jersey. But all-black? That's rare. This new jersey heralds the return of the 2017 Nike Lore Series uniform, and is personally co-designed by Kobe himself. It features a faux-snakeskin print with his retired numbers 8 and 24.

Release: August 24

