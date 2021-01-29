Heads up, solemates: Nike will release three Valentine's Day-themed pairs

WHY wear your heart on your sleeve when you can wear it on your sneaks?

This Valentine's Day, Nike's out to treat sneakerheads to some heartfelt options, releasing three different special edition kicks that will go well for the sweet occasion.

Whether you're up for a boastful or modest flex, these Heart's Day-themed pairs will complete your drip with a variety of bright red, pink, and subtle white tones to choose from.

Nike Air Force 1 "Valentine's Day"

Imagine a classic AF 1 "Sail" (complete with off-white accents and platinum white base), but with a twist — a gushing red one at that. This Valentine's Day pair features an all-white upper with a dark red heart pendant by the heel. For additional flair, the brand logo on the tongue and heel writing are also inked in dark red. Plain classy for lovers of cozy.

Nike Air Force 1 "Love Letter"

Another AF 1, sure, but who's gonna complain whenit's got a whole different vibe. The "Love Letter" balances a subtle white base, a baby pink suede upper and sole, and a bright red Swoosh. And the best part? It has a special tongue label that you can snap open to reveal an actual love letter: "True Love Since '82".

Air Max 90 "Valentine's Day"

For lovers of the Air Max platform, the silhouette has its very own version of the shoe above. This is the AM90 rendition of the classic AF1, featuring a white leather base topped with suede pink uppers, mudguards, and underlays surrounding the air unit. Of course, the Swoosh screams RED, too. Notice, too, how the distinctive hole patterns in the see-through air unit are heart-shaped instead. Meanwhile, the love letters on the tongue have the words "ME+AM90=TRUE LOVE" on the left, and "AM90 4EVER" on the right.

All sneakers will be released starting February 2021.