Nike PG4, New Balance Echolucent + more shoes on sale this Valentine’s Day weekend

On Valentine’s Day, it doesn’t matter if you’re half of an OTP or flying solo. Getting yourself a new pair of kicks will always give you a high that’s almost akin to love. Plus, shoes are less likely to break your heart. Plus points if the shoes are friendly on the wallet like these seven shoes that go on sale this weekend.

Nike PG4

P5,795

Have full control on the court with the Nike PG4, the first shoe equipped with the Air Strobel tooling. This puts your feet in direct contact with the Nike Air unit cushioning, taking out the old middlemen of rubber and foam that used to come between your feet and the padding. Available in Toby's Sports Flagship Store in BGC.

Nike Air Force 1 React

P6,295

The Nike Air Force 1 React revives a favorite retro build, but retools it with some modern cushioning. These shoes maintain all the best parts of the AF-1, but upgraded with React foam tech. Available only in select Urban Athletics outlets. Check a list of their branches here.

New Balance Echolucent

P5,495

Turn heads with the crazy banded upper on these New Balance kicks. They’ll feel just as fresh, too, thanks to New Balance’s FuelCell midsole cushioning. Available only in select Urban Athletics outlets. Check a list of their branches here.

adidas ZoneBoost

P5,440 (from P6,800)

Bring some street swagger on the hardcourt with the adidas ZoneBoost. Equipped with a rubber outsole, a Boost midsole, and a rubber upper, the ZoneBoost might just be that all-in-one style and performance pair you’re looking for. Available in Toby's Sports Flagship Store in BGC.

Nike Zoom KD12

P6,116 (from P7,645)

While earlier versions of the Zoom KD series disappointed fans with its translucent rubber outsole traction, the Nike Zoom KD12 quickly became one of 2019’s best basketball shoes by bringing the feet a little closer to the ground. Available at Titan Basketball Outlet, Building C 2FR-1 Solenad 3, Nuvali Sta. Rosa 4026, Santa Rosa, Laguna.

Nike Kyrie 2 Low

P4,796 (from P5,995)

The Nike Kyrie 2 Low will add a little spring in your step with the rectangular Zoom Air units embedded in the forefoot and heel. That soft and flexible mesh upper means these kicks stay responsive on the paint. Available at Titan Basketball Outlet, Building C 2FR-1 Solenad 3, Nuvali Sta. Rosa 4026, Santa Rosa, Laguna.

Nike Air Max 200

P6,295

The Nike Air Max 200 is a homage to ‘90s chunk… but with a modern twist. These shoes may look hefty, but on your feet, its brand new Max Air unit and mesh uppers make these shoes feel light, responsive, and durable. Available only in select Urban Athletics outlets. Check a list of their branches here.