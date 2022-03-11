Nike PG 6 out now for P6,195

AT LAST, the PG 6 has finally dropped.

As one of Nike’s most affordable basketball shoes, Paul George’s signature shoes have always been a hoops mainstay. The PG 6 looks to continue that tradition with a P6,195 retail price.

But performance-wise, the PG 6 is a big departure from its predecessors as it ditches the Air cushioning it’s been using for years for React foam. The design is also a little wilder, with semi-circles and sewing thrown all across the upper.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

The colorway available on the Nike online store and on Titan is the green and orange “Love Letter”, with the floral panel accents and embroidered butterflies. Abroad, this colorway was released in time for Valentine’s Day.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.