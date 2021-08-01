No surprise: 62% of NBA’s top scorers use Nike

WHEN IT comes to the hardcourt, the Swoosh has long been the shoe brand of choice — a trend that has no doubt continued into the 2021 season.

But if you need cold hard numbers, the research arm of Southeast Asian ecommerce company iPrice Group is here to give you the cold hard numbers.

Their analysis showed that 62 percent of the NBA’s top scorers wear Nikes. It’s a dominant lead over the other brands in the running. Seven other brands fought hard over the rest of the pie. Adidas, Nike’s biggest competitor, came in second place with 14 percent, but Air Jordan (which is technically part of Nike) nipped close at its heels with 10 percent.

Under Armour and Puma both get 4 percent, while New Balance, Peak, and Li-Ning are all in last place with 2 percent.

How dominant is Nike on the hardcourt?

The iPrice Group revealed its methodology. First, it identified the top 50 players in the entire league by pulling the data from the NBA’s stats page. (Take note, however, that they only got data up to Game 1 of the Finals. The point tallies in their infographic below do not reflect what Giannis, DBook, and co. scored in their intense matchup.) The researchers then used the Ballers Shoes DB page to match the top scorers to the shoes they wear on the hardcourt.

It summarized its findings in a handy infographic, which you can see below. If you want more information, you can also read the full report here.







Another interesting trend the report pointed out: Signature shoes are on the rise, with 36 percent of them wearing either their own or another athlete’s (mostly Kobe Protros). One of the least popular signature shoes among the NBA's top scorers? The LeBrons. Go figure.

