Is this the next Nike LeBron 'Titan x Agimat'?

Earlier today, a photo of what sneakerheads are touting as the next model in the Nike LeBron "Titan x Agimat" series started circulating on social media.

The King's right-hand man Frankie Walker (according to Sole Collector) uploaded the image on Instagram captioned it with fire and Philippine flag emojis. As of writing, the rumored Agimat has been the talk of basketball and shoe online forums.

Look:

Unlike the line's first three sillhouettes that all shared pretty much the same dark blue scheme, the unconfirmed pair carries a bright red colorway for a change. The special Nike LeBron 17 also features Filipino-inspired details such as "Para sa Kadakilaan" and "FLOTG (For Love of the Game)."

SPIN Life has reached out to Titan 22 to verify the information, but "the brand isn't commenting on any of the rumors as of right now," said a brand spokesperson. Stay tuned.