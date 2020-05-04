Nike LeBron 7 'Lakers' another painful reminder of suspended NBA season

Even a pandemic can't stop the Swoosh brand from satisfying sneakerheads. This time, Nike has revealed the Nike LeBron 7 "Lakers."
Days after photos and news of its release were leaked, the Court Purple/White-Amarillo sillhouette was confirmed for a May 16 drop at select retailers. According to the Nike SNKRS app, the retro pair will fetch a cool $200 (PHP 10,000).
Look:
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was first spotted wearing the mismatched 7s during Media Day when he repped the Purple and Gold for the second straight season — his first with new teammate Anthony Davis. This will be the first classic LeBron shoe to be rendered in Laker colors and made available.
Fast forward to today, the King could only promote the pair from the comfort of his home, as COVID-19 continues to ravage the US. Prior to the suspension of the 2019-20 NBA season, James and Co. were sitting atop the Western Conference (49-14).
He recently wrote online, "Saw some reports about (executive) and agents wanting to cancel season? That's absolutely not true. Nobody I know (is) saying anything like that. As soon as it's safe, we would like to finish our season. I'm ready and our team is ready. Nobody should be canceling anything."