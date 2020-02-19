Kick Drop: The villainous Nike LeBron 17 'Mr. Swackhammer' is a visual treat

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game saw Team LeBron beating Team Giannis by a hair, 157-155, and the winning captain lacing up a couple of Space Jam-themed pairs.

Whether it had something to do with LeBron's all-around performance (20 points, six assists, five rebounds, and two blocks) or not, him changing it up during halftime with a never-before-seen sneaker definitely turned heads.

The King switched from the Nike LeBron 17 "Monstars" to the Nike LeBron 17 "Mr. Swackhammer," which is a direct reference to the 1996 sports comedy's main villain (played by Danny DeVito). The green Knitposite upper shares the evil alien owner's skin tone, while the pink and magenta accents are inspired by his businessman ensemble.

Look:

More importantly, the shoe's official description on Nike.com may have leaked the plot of the upcoming Space Jam sequel: "Ever since the Looney Tunes rocketed Mr. Swackhammer back to the mountain, he’s been working tirelessly to capture — or rather, 'invite' the biggest names in the game to be part of his basketball squad. And his sights are set on snatching The King."

The Nike LeBron 17 "Mr. Swackhammer" will be available on February 19 via the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers for $225 (P11,400)