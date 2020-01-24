Kick Drop: The Nike LeBron 17 'Monstars' is one beautiful monstrosity

Prior to making his move out to Los Angeles, LeBron James had his sights set on the silver screen by way of a Space Jam sequel.

Set to debut in Summer 2021, the iconic follow-up to Michael Jordan’s toon-filled hoops movie will mark the second movie appearance for LeBron James (who previously starred in a supporting role in Amy Schumer’s Trainwreck).

As a nod to Space Jam 2, Nike and LeBron look towards the NBA All-Star Weekend to officially present the project in shoe form with the LeBron 17 “Monstars” in a colorway inspired by opposing team, with Bupkus (purple) and Pound (orange) featured on the tongues of each shoe. The number 0 is also seen embroidered towards the base of the tongue, while a galaxy-esque speckle is overlaid on the TPU above the midsole.

You can count on LeBron James to debut the LeBron 17 “Monstars” at All-Star Weekend in Chicago, while a retail release is set for February 13th, 2020.

Continue reading below ↓

The LeBron 17 harnesses LeBron's strength and speed with containment and support for all-court domination. It features a lightweight mix of knit and heat-molded yarns that give each one a durable look and feel. Combined cushioning provides LeBron with the impact support and responsive energy return he needs to power through the long season.