Nike Factory Store opens second Bulacan branch, plans store that’s ‘2x the size’

NIKE Factory Store is on a roll.

For some time, there have been only four branches of the popular sneaker outlet store in the country: one along NLEX, one along SLEX, one in Santa Rosa, Laguna, and one in Cebu.

But in short order, it’s opened three more branches in Luzon in just a little over two weeks.

Just opening today is the NFS Malolos — its second outpost in Bulacan, mere days after doors swung open in its San Jose del Monte branch.

NFS Malolos is located at Cabanas S9 in The Cabanas Mall, KM 44-45 Longos, Malolos, Bulacan.

Check out some photos of the new branch.

Its floor area is 549 square meters, packed full of Swoosh kicks and apparel on discount. But NFS is planning one more surprise before the year ends.

In a message sent to its subscribers on Viber, as well as its social media pages, the brand said: “[O]ne of the biggest NFS doors is about to get bigger. Double the size. Double the selection. Double the hype. Coming soon at the Lion City of the South.”

A bigger NFS Store in Paseo de Santa Rosa? Hype!

NFS PH can be found in SLEX Mamplasan, NLEX Pampanga, Paseo de Santa Rosa in Laguna, The Outlets at Pueblo Verde in Cebu, XentroMall in Antipolo, as well as Savano Park in San Jose del Monte and The Cabanas Mall in Malolos.

