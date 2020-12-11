Nike Factory Store opening a branch in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan

ONE of the most popular outlet stores for sneakers is getting a sixth branch.

A picture posted by Nike Factory Store on its social media pages teased its new Bulacan outpost. “Something new is coming to San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan. Stay tuned!” said NFS PH in its caption.

It will be located in Savano Park along Quirino Highway. NFS PH said that it will be open “in a few days.” We have reached out to brand representatives to confirm an official opening date.

The San Jose Del Monte branch follows hot on the heels of the November 27 opening of its Antipolo outlet, located in XentroMall along Sumulong Highway.

NFS also has branches along SLEX Mamplasan, NLEX Pampanga, Paseo de Santa Rosa in Laguna, and The Outlets at Pueblo Verde in Cebu.

Currently, the outlet store is running a “White Christmas Special”, where you can get kicks like the Nike Air Max 95 SE for 30 percent off, and the LeBron Soldier XIII SFG EP for 15 percent off.

