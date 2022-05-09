Voted? Get 10% off in Nike Factory Store right after

EXERCISED your right to democracy? Then exercise your right to Swoosh deals right after.

Nike Factory Store is rewarding buyers who voted in today's elections with an additional 10 percent off on Nike items. Just present a finger marked with indelible ink to score the discount.

"Because your voice matters," said the outlet store chain in a post.

Nike Factory Store offers election-day discount

NFS PH is located at NLEX Pampanga, SLEX Mamplasan, Paseo Outlets in Laguna, The Outlets at Pueblo Verde in Cebu, and Drive and Dine in Valenzuela.

The promo will only run up until today, which is a national non-working holiday to accommodate the polls.

Numerous food establishments are also offering discounts for voters. Our sister Yummy.ph has the details.

